“Swimming Upstream” In Okanogan

The Okanogan Land Trust has an event Saturday morning. “Swimming Upstream” is a celebration of World Fish Migration Day, and a chance to get the scoop on Salmon Creek. Fish biologists from the CCT Fisheries Department will explain why Salmon Creek and other tributaries of the Okanogan River are critical to the survival of salmon and steelhead. They’ll also explain what Okanogan County’s conservation organizations are doing to conserve and restore riparian corridors in the Okanogan River watershed.

It’s taking place at Okanogan’s Boat Launch Park at First Avenue and Tyee Street. It starts at 9:45 with a volunteer litter clean-up around the creek mouth; at 10:30 comes the opening blessing by the Omak Citizens drumming group. At 11 o’clock, the CCT fisheries biologists, Ryan Klett and Chris Fisher, will lead a tour and a presentation about the restoration efforts around Salmon Creek, and also answer questions. The Okanogan Land Trust provides a picnic lunch at noon, and there’s a dessert auction at 12:30, you’re invited to bid on some delicious treats to round out lunch.

Also on hand will be representatives from the Okanogan conservation district, the Methow Beaver Project, the Okanogan Highlands Alliance, and the Nature Conservancy. Again, that’s at Boat Launch Park in Okanogan, starting Saturday at 9:45.