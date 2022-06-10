Sustaining NCW’s “Waste Wizard”

Recycling in Chelan and Douglas Counties has generally been focused on plastics, like milk jugs and soda bottles, aluminum cans, paper and cardboard. But what about for other items, like batteries, bottle caps, scrap metal, even cookware? For those and more, there’s the “Waste Wizard,” a service of Sustainable NCW, which used to be known as “Sustainable Wenatchee.” It’s Executive Director is Jana Fischback, who says the “Waste Wizard” was launched on Earth Day in April:

Fischback says she and her crew worked long and hard to put together a comprehensive guide of places to recycle items:

Fischback adds that while not everything is recyclable here in the two county area, and recycling some items takes some work, residents here are becoming better at recylcing:

You can find the “Waste Wizard” at sustainablencw.org/wastewizard.