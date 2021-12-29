Support For Chelan Housing Trust

Certainly the bill under consideration in the Legislature allowing an extra definition of affordable housing is of interest to the Chelan Valley Housing Trust, and new Executive Director Steve Wilkinson. He took over for Mike Cooney in September, he says the housing trust has been getting great support from the business community to fund affordable housing for workers:

The housing trust has one development under its belt, Emerson Village, which has been occupied for almost a year now, and is putting together a much bigger project, the Anderson Road development, to be developed into 41 income qualified homes, and five market-rate lots:

More information on the housing trust is available at chelanvalleyhousing.org.