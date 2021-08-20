Supernova Winners Announced

A ranch in Entiat has won the Supernova Business Launch Competition put on by the North Central Washington Economic Development District. Tumbleroot Ranch in Entiat won 10-thousand dollars and in-kind gifts. Ally Pittsinger owns, along with her husband Jordan, Tumbleroot Ranch, which is located 12 miles up the Entiat River Road. In a video aired online yesterday, Pittsinger explained their business, and what they plan to do with their winnings:

Tumbleroot Ranch was chosen among three other businesses for the grand prize. There were two winners for the People’s Choice Award: Entiat-based A Hand Spun Yarn, and a food truck, the Blue Skies Food Shack, which has been up in Chelan. They both win 250 dollars and a photography session.