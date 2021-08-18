Supernova Winner To Be Announced Thursday

The North Central Washignton Economic Development District announces the winner of its Supernova business launch competition at the Ruby Theater on Thursday. The winner gets ten thousand dollars in cash and other in-kind business services. There’s also a people’s choice award that has already been voted on, the winner of that gets 250 dollars and a photography session. NCWEDD Director Alyce Brown :

35 applicants for the Supernova grand prize has been winnowed down to four finalists, Brown says one of the main goals is to give those competing help in growing their business:

The winners of the People’s Choice Award and the grand prize winner will be announced Thursday at the Ruby Theater in a program that starts at 2:30. Tickets may still be available by going to supernovablc-dot-com, they’re 25 dollars each and include an after party on the Lady of the Lake. Again, supernovablc-dot-com.