“Supernova” Winner To Be Announced In Chelan

Next Thursday at the Ruby Theater, The North Central Washington Economic Development District will announce the winner of its “Supernova” Business Launch Competition. Its aim is to identify and support new and growing businesses that seek to locate in our region, with regional support from community members, funders, and professional services providers. District Director Alyce Brown:

There were 35 applicants in this year’s competition; Brown says they were narrowed down to ten semi-finalists, who went through a public round of voting to idenitfy a people’s choice award. Next Thursday, one of the semi-finalists will win the grand prize:

The NCW Economic Development District takes in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan and Ferry Counties, and Brown says they get something out of it as well:

You are invited to come see who wins the “Supernova” grand prize next Thursday; tickets are 25 dollars, which includes the main event, as well as a two-hour cruise afterward on the Lady of the Lake with refreshments. It’s limited to 100 people due to COVID concerns, but if you’re interested, go to supernovablc-dot-com.