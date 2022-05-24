Sunday Water Rescue

A Wenatchee girl drowned, and an East Wenatchee man rescued as multiple agencies responded to a water rescue Sunday afternoon at the Lake Creek Campground, about 28 miles up the Entiat River Road.

Chelan County Brian Burnett reports in a statement that the call came in around 4 p.m. Sunday. The caller reported a 14-year-old Wenatchee girl had been washed away in the river, and a 20-year-old East Wenatchee male was stranded in the middle of the river on a rock.

The call triggered a massive response of around forty searchers and rescue swimmers from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Chelan County Fire Districts 1, 7, and 8, Douglas County Fire District 4, Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue, Chelan County Mountain Rescue, and Ballard Ambulance.

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Air Support Unit also responded to the area to search for the missing girl from a helicopter. The helicopter crew located the missing girl in fast moving water downstream from where the male was stranded on the rock. Water Rescue personnel and other rescuers used a rope system and ladders to access the girl, who was found to be deceased. As the recovery of the missing girl was in progress, a hoist capable helicopter from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island responded to the scene to hoist the male to safety. He was transferred to Ballard Ambulance. The recovery of both the girl and the male were at approximately 8:00 pm.

Names of the involved people have not been released.