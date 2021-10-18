Sunday Night House Fire; No Injuries

A house looks to be a total loss, but no injuries from a two alarm house fire last night at 524 North Markeson Street. Chelan Fire and Rescue reports they were called out shortly before 10:30 and found heavy flames and smoke coming from the rear of the structure. A second alarm was sent, bringing crews from Manson, Orondo and Wenatchee. They say it was a difficult fire to control, taking more than two hours to contain, and crews remained on scene throughout the night to monitor the structure. A total of 11 apparatus and 24 personnel were on scene. Chelan Fire and Rescue was back at the scene late this morning to investigate, currently there is no estimate of the total fire loss.

Five people were living there, four were in the residence at the time of the fire, and all were able to escape without injury, there were also two dogs in the house, but one did not get out. The residents were put in contact with Red Cross for shelter and assistance.