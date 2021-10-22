Sunday House Fire Update

The investigation continues into the cause of Sunday night’s house fire on North Markeson Street. Chelan Fire and Rescue Chief Marc Donnell says they’re looking at one particular area of the house:

The Chief says because of the damage to the house, an full investigation is difficult:

Donnell adds that the structure, which looks to be more than one hundred years old, is so unstable, they’ve asked the city to come in and destroy it as soon as possible. The house was owned by someone living in Western Washington, and was being used as a rental. Five people were living in it at the time; there were no injuries, which Donnell calls fortunate, because there were no smoke detectors in the house:

And one more difficulty crews faced Sunday night was in getting water to the fire:

Donnell says the fire may have been going for a while before it was noticed, for a neighbor was starting to have melting off the side of its roof by the time crews arrived.