Straub On Redistricting

With the State Supreme Court deciding to accept the State Redistricting Commission’s maps for new legislative and congressional districts, the twelfth district is due to be split up next year, as are Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties. It’s the split of Chelan and Douglas counties that worries most lawmakers in the area, with the counties joined at the hip in so many agencies and committees. Douglas County Commissioner Marc Straub:

The new maps puts Chelan county in the 8th congressional district along with King, Pierce, Snohomish and Kittitas counties, with the 12th legislative district now including Chelan, part of Kittitas and King counties. Douglas county now goes to the fourth congressional district, along with Okanogan, Grant, Benton, Yakima and Klickitat counties, and into the seventh legislative district that includes Okanogan, Ferry, Sevens and Pend Orielle counties. Sound confusing? It is, and Straub says that will bring challenges. Although he has particular concerns about one split:

In any event, this is the way it will be for the next ten years, Straub calls the seventh district representatives “great folks,” and says he looks forward to working with them.