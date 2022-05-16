Straub On Mansfield Airport Way Ownership

We told you last week about Douglas County’s going to court to settle the question of whether the county or the town of Mansfield owns Airport Way. We have more on that now from Douglas County Commissioner Marc Straub, who says this has been a long-running issue:

According to one report, back to 1915, whether that 17-hundred feet of road belongs to the town of Mansfield, or to Douglas County. And that question kind of puts the county in a corner:

So the county has moved forward and asked the court to adjudicate the question of ownership; Straub says the county will abide by whatever the court says:

But the big question is, what happens to state funding if the court rules that the county owns that road? We’ll find out when the court decides, but no dates for hearing the case have been set yet.