STR Update

Chelan County Commissioners discussed today (Tue) revisions to the proposed Short Term Rental regulations. The revisions, Commissioner Tiffany Gering says, came from public testimony two weeks ago, as well as the more than 500 written comments the commissioners received:

Gering says the testimony – as well as the written comments – changed her mind about some aspects of the proposed regulations:

A vote on the regulations is likely at least a week away.