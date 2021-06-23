STR Regulations Close, Gering Says

We’re close to having regulations on short-term rentals in Chelan County. That’s the word from Commissioner Tiffany Gering. And that’s with the public hearing on STR’s set for a week from today. On the question of what penalties will be levied for infractions of the code, Gering says the commission hasn’t even looked at that yet, but penalties are a given:

The county has two of the three code enforcement officers that will investigate violations of the code on board, and Gering has nothing but compliments:

But that still leaves one position open . . .

You can still send comments on the regulations, Gering says there have been a lot of not only comments, but also possible solutions to any problems with the regulations. An updated copy of them are available at the community development page on the county’s website. The email to send comments to is cd.strcomment@co.chelan.wa.us.