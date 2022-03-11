Steele On Schools And Negotiating On Budget

Once the governor signs the supplementary budget passed by the state legislature, a number of school districts across Washington state will get money for construction and repairs. One of those is the Almira School District, whose school burned to the ground last October. 12th District State Representative Mike Steele:

Another school district Steele was concerned about was the Republic School District, which got some money to repair its school:

Steele is the ranking Republican on the House Appropriations Committee, as well as the lead negotiator on the budget. We asked him what goes into negotiating with the other side:

The legislature adjourned yesterday. Now, for Steele and his colleague Keith Goehner, it’s onto campaigning for re-election, this time to a new 12th District that includes part of King and Snohomish counties.