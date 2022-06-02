State Patrol And Ecology Dept. Partner On Unsecured Loads

The Washington State Patrol and the Washington State Department of Ecology are teaming up this month to focus on unsecured loads on vehicles. It’s the anniversary of the “Keep Washington Litter Free” campaign, and this year, the theme is “Secure Your Loads For Safer Roads.” Unsecured loads are causing a big problem across the state, some five million pounds of litter come from unsecured loads, and they cause injuries: this year, two fatalities have directly resulted from things falling out of vehicles. And being caught with an unsecured load can result in some heavy fines; State Patrol Sergeant Darren Wright:

Sergeant Wright says the State Patrol will have some emphasis patrols on unsecured loads this month:

The State Patrol is working with the Department of Ecology, the State Department of Transportation, and the Traffic Safety Commission on this campaign.