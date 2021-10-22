“State of the Lake” Report Released

What is the state of Lake Chelan? The Keep It Blue Campaign has released its first “State of the Lake” report.

The Keep it Blue campaign is an effort of the Lake Chelan Watershed Planning Unit, which is made up of a collection of stakeholders, including the Chelan County Natural Resources Department and the Lake Chelan Research Institute.

The “State of the Lake” Report will be released annually; it will cover key water quality metrics such as water clarity, phosphorus and chlorophyll concentrations, dissolved oxygen depletion rates, and the growth of nearshore algae and aquatic invasive species. Among the highlights in the report, is that Lake Chelan “exhibits remarkable long-term stability in water clarity, nutrient concentrations and growth of algae.” This is due to the large, mostly pristine nature of the lake’s watershed, according to the report.

But it also states that the nearshore environment of Lake Chelan is less stable, undergoing a transition in which algae along the shoreline has increased and aquatic invasive species have expanded over the last few decades.

The full report is available online at keepitbluelakechelan.org.