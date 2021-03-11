South Shore Fire Brings Early Reminder-Wildfire Season

Yesterday at 12:36 PM, crews from Chelan Fire & Rescue were dispatched to a reported structure fire with extension into the brush at 16005 South Lakeshore Road. Crews arrived on scene at 12:55 PM to find a 12 x 12 metal shed, housing a tractor and jeep, fully involved with fire spread into approximately 1-1/2 acres of brush on the north slope of the property. Crews from Chelan Fire & Rescue along with Chelan County Fire District #8 (Entiat) were able to quickly control the fire spread by 1400 and had completed mop up of the fire by 1520. Cause of the fire is undetermined but is believed to have been started by one of the vehicles in the shed. There were no reported injuries or fire loss estimate. Chelan Fire & Rescue would like to remind the public that we are already seeing an early start for our wildfire season and encourage everyone to be proactive in making your property Firewise safe. For more information on how we can help you, please call 509-682-4476 or visit our website at www.chelan7.org.

Photos and press release provided by Chelan Fire & Rescue Chief Mark Donnell