Social Media Chatter About WAC Isolation Statute

There seems to be a lot of chatter on social media lately about a statute in the Washington Administrative Code called “Procedures for Isolation or Quarantine.” It became effective in February of 2003, almost 20 years ago, and says, in part, quoting here: “At his or her sole discretion, a local health officer may issue an emergency detention order causing a person or group of persons to be immediately detained for purposes of isolation or quarantine, or may petition the superior court for an order to take the person or group of persons into involuntary detention.” It has a number of subsections and qualifiers, it’s long and lengthy, and actually gets rather confusing. But 12th District State Representative Mike Steele doesn’t think there’s anything to worry about:

And as we said, the statute is almost 20 years old, long before COVID was known about.