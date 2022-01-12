Snowstorm Causes Few Calls To Sheriff’s Office

Chelan County residents did what was asked of them when the record snowfall hit the area last Thursday . . . they stayed home. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office reports lower than average calls for such an emergency. Sergeant Scott Lawrence:

Lawrence said there weren’t any issues between motorists and snow plows, either:

Lawrence referring there to the Lady Liberty and a 42-foot Bayliner, both of which sank early last week and were brought back up last Wednesday.