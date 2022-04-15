Snowpack And The Lake

We’ve been seeing some crazy early spring weather the last week or so, with lots of wind, summerlike temperatures, then back to cold and even some snow. Whatever snow we get now is important to the snowpack levels, which have been running a bit below average this year, according to the Chelan County PUD. The PUD’s Energy Analyst, Bill Wasniewski, says the snowpack is important to the lake levels:

Wasniewski says in years with above-average snowpacks, the PUD can generate more power:

Wasniewski says the lake levels this year has been tracking a bit higher than they have been the last couple of years, that’s due to some inflow late in the fall, where they received quite a bit of water due to warm weather. As of yesterday afternoon, the lake level was just under 1,088 feet in elevation.