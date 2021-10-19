Slide Ridge Project Update

Work on the Slide Ridge project seems to be going along as planned, that’s the word from Chelan County’s Public Information Officer, Jill Fitzsimmons, who says the crew is working on the substructure of the new bridge:

When asked about the importance of the project, Fitzsimmons said Slide Ridge is not a road improvement project, but rather a safety project to help with flood mitigation when the waters come off of Slide Ridge:

The goal, Fitzsimmons adds, is to have the bridge open next month. Until then, the traffic controls remain the automated traffic signal on a one-lane bypass road.