Slide Ridge Project Restarts

If you live or go through the Slide Ridge area, you probably know this, but work has restarted on the Slide Ridge project, that according to Chelan County’s Public Information Officer Jill Fitzsimmons. She says the work got back under way last week:

Originally completion of the bridge was planned for October, but Fitzsimmons says the delay has put that off a bit:

She adds the project won’t be complete at that time, just the bridge.