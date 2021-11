Ski Passes On Sale

If you’re looking for a nifty Christmas gift for a skier – or for yourself – consider an Echo Ridge Season Pass. They should be on sale soon, according to Chelan District Ranger Kari Grover-Weir, who says they just got a fee increase approved:

And although there’s not a lot of snow up there now, Grover-Weir says as the snow falls they’ll be working with the Lake Chelan Nordic Club to pack the trails and eventually groom them.