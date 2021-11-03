Ski Hill Work Party Saturday

If you’ve got Saturday morning free, roll up your sleeves and pitch in at a work party the Lake Chelan Ski Club is having. Marty Cochran with the Ski Club says there’s plenty to do up on the hill:

And Cochran adds there’s no limitation on anybody’s ability, there’s something for you to do. Plus, they’ll feed you with a free lunch. The party gets underway Saturday morning at 9 on the ski hill.

And Cochran adds there are a few employment opportunities available at Echo Valley this season:

That’s skiechovalley.com.

And speaking of jobs, the Forest Service is now looking for people to work for them next summer, the hiring period has started. For those jobs, go to usajobs.com.