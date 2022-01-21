Ski Echo Ridge, And Careful Driving On Forest Service Roads

The weekend is almost here, and if you’re thinking of getting outside, District Ranger with the U.S. Forest Service Kari Grover-Weir has a suggestion: Echo Ridge, up above the Echo Valley Ski Area. She says it’s groomed Thursday night through Sunday night, and the Forest Service plows the roads up to the Ridge, and it’s been very busy there this season. And she adds there are plenty of options on what to do at Echo Ridge:

The cost is ten dollars per day for an adult, kids under 18 are free, and you can pay by check or cash at the trailhead; season passes are available from the Forest Service, the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce, or the Lake Chelan Ski Club.

Grover-Weir also has a reminder to folks driving on Forest Service roads with all the snow out there: