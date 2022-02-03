Sheriff’s Office To Buy U-T-V

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office will spend about $37,000 this year to buy a new Utility Task Vehicle, or UTV, to aid its search and rescue efforts in the rugged backcountry.

Sheriff Brian Burnett told Chelan County commissioners on Tuesday the purchase will be reimbursed through a federal grant from the U.S. Forest Service.

Burnett said the challenge will be getting the UTV invoiced, manufactured and delivered before the end of 2022.

“That’s a big challenge right now for this kind of product,” Burnett said.