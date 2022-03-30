Sheriff’s Office Readies For Summer

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is getting ready for the nicer weather and a busy summer season. Chelan County Sheriff’s Sergeant Scott Lawrence says they’ve been tuning up their equipment – and getting ready for some new watercraft:

In addition, Lawrence has been putting in bids on a couple of Sea-Doos:

On another note, there was an incident in East Wenatchee over the weekend where folks stole some items from the AutoZone store, and the pursuit of the vehicle involved was called off by police. Calling off pursuits was one of the things law enforcement was asking for a repeal of from the Legislature this session, Lawrence says he’s waiting for the word on that: