Sheriff Explains Code Enforcement

Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett gave an update on code enforcement during last week’s Manson Community Council meeting. Right now, there are two code enforcement officers hired, one of them was hired just last week to replace an officer who had retired due to medical reasons. One officer is trained, the second officer needs training, and the county is looking to hire a third officer. Burnett says they’ll work weekdays throughout the county, because Burnett says there is a lot of things going on besides short term rentals, and also they’ll be working with the Community Development department in a big way. But how will code enforcement work? Burnett explains:

The sheriff says don’t expect code enforcement to show up on a Saturday night, those will still be deputy calls. He says that the sheriff’s office will continue to do things like they did before:

Burnett says he made a recommendation that information be posted for deputies at short term rentals:

However, the county ruled that owners didn’t have to post that information if they felt hardship and feared it would make them a target for a robbery.