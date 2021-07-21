Senior Center Open Again

Good news for seniors: the Chelan Senior Center is back open, and will be bringing back their programs gradually. But they are open for lunch, as explained by Leanne Withersby with OCTN, Okanogan County Transportation and Nutrition, which provides the meals:

You can either come in for your lunch at the Senior Center, or have your lunch delivered for the time being by Ken Young:

You can be picked up to come to the Senior Center for lunch, but there’s a number you need to call: (509-888-4440)

The senior center will be open weekdays from 8 am to 5 pm. Activities are starting up slowly, volleyball has started, exercises are starting, and bingo will be back soon as well.