Semi Accident Blocks Traffic on US 97 North of Orondo

A two-vehicle accident was reported just after 2 PM Wednesday on US 97, seven miles north of

Orondo. On arrival first responders found a two-vehicle blocking accident involving a

semi and minivan. Both vehicles had heavy damage.

Two occupants of the minivan were treated at the scene and transported to Central

Washington Hospital.



The Washington State Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident.

Eleven Firefighters and EMTs responded from Orondo Fire with six fire apparatus as

well as first responders from Ballard Ambulance and the Washington State Patrol.

Information and photos courtesy of DCFD 4 Orondo Fire and Chief Jim Oatey.