Search On For Car Thief Seen In Manson

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspected car thief who eluded arrest in Manson on Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office said that around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, a deputy saw a vehicle at the gas pumps outside the Mill Bay Smoke Shop that had been reported stolen out of Bridgeport.

The deputy reportedly saw the suspect get into the vehicle and drive toward Chelan on Highway 150.

The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect failed to stop for the deputy, and the pursuit was halted, in the Sheriff’s Office’s words, “since it did not meet the new criteria for vehicle pursuits.”

The stolen vehicle was recovered Monday near Apple Acres in Chelan.

A photo released by the Sheriff’s Office shows the man the deputy reported seeing leave in the stolen vehicle. If you can help identify the suspect, get in touch with Deputy Tristen Jurgensen by calling the Rivercom non-emergency line at 509-663-9911.