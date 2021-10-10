Search Begins For New Hospital CEO

Lake Chelan Health has started the search for a new Chief Executive Officer, that after the resignation this week of George Rohrich, who has been at the helm the past two years. Lake Chelan Health’s Board Chair Mary Murphy told KOZI Rohrich had signed a three-year contract with the hospital, and asked to be released from it early:

Murphy says Rohrich will be around for several weeks to consult on the appointment of an interim CEO, which is the most important step for the board right now:

Murphy says in the overall hospital picture, Rohrich’s resignation is not unusual; she says the average stay for a CEO in any hospital these days is about three years.