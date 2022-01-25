Schrier And USDA Official To Visit Wenatchee

Eighth District Congressional Representative Kim Schrier will visit Wenatchee around noon Tuesday, and she’s bringing a guest: an undersecretary from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Schrier and Undersecretary Jenny Lester Moffitt will tour the Stemilt Growers warehouse in north Wenatchee.

They also expect to announce new funding available to farmers through the USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, which offers funding for growers of fruit and nursery crops to stay globally competitive.

In the past, the program has funded research into pest and disease control, as well as the development of new fruit varieties.