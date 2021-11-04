School Resource Officer Program Resumes

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office has finalized contracts with the four schools that utilize school resource officers. Chelan County commissioners signed the contracts on Tuesday for Cashmere, Cascade and Chelan. Manson has given a verbal agreement as the County is waiting to approve their signed copy.

Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said that after discussion with the Sheriff’s Association and the school districts, the officers will meet the requirements of the school districts, which include a COVID-19 vaccination or an approved exemption from the individual school district.

Back in early September, the Sheriff’s Office put the annual contracts on hold following the governor’s announcement a month earlier that all school employees and on-site contractors and volunteers would be required to receive a COVID vaccination or apply for an exemption.

Under the new contracts, one school resource officer will serve both the Chelan and Manson school districts. Another will serve the Cashmere and Cascade districts. The contracts call for the splitting of the cost of resource officers between the school districts and Sheriff’s Office, with the schools paying about 75 percent of the officers’ salaries, or about $87,400.

The contracts with the Chelan and Manson school districts begin December 1st.