School District On Vaccine Mandate

Tuesday, the Lake Chelan School District issued a press release saying there will be no disruptions to classes and academic programs as planned for this school year. Superintendent Barry DePaoli said the district had been getting some calls from parents wondering how things were going, after hearing reports of a number of agencies losing many employees due to the governor’s vaccine mandate, and he wanted them to know that the district was doing fine:

DePaoli said more than 80 percent of the district’s 200 employees have been vaccinated, and that only a few have left – for now:

The first sentence of the press release says, quoting here, “Lake Chelan School District students and staff are moving forward, despite Governor Insee’s October 18th vaccine mandate deadline.” We asked DePaoli whether that wording indicated the district was taking a position on the mandate:

DePaoli says the district’s case numbers are fairly at bay, classrooms haven’t had to be shut down, and there haven’t been any outbreaks since the volleyball team was sidelined for a couple of weeks.