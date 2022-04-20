Scam Warning

We told you about this yesterday, but it’s not a bad idea to remind you about a scam whose only purpose, apparently, is to scare the bejeezus out of the businesses it’s designed to harm.

Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies say callers on a fraudulent out-of-state number make demands and threats, and if not met, say they will shoot up the business and kill everyone inside. So far, deputies say the threats are a hoax, after checking the outlying areas of numerous businesses who’ve received the threats. Chelan County Sheriff’s Sergeant Scott Lawrence:

Lawrence says if you get a call like that, call 911.

Elsewhere, Lawrence say the un-spring like weather we’ve been getting hasn’t slowed up the Sheriff’s Office’s efforts to get ready for when the warm weather gets here – and when people start going out on the lake.