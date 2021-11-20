Saul Gallegos’ Sister Appointed To State Panel

Norma Gallegos is one of 11 people appointed to a state advisory panel on police violence. Gallegos is the sister of the late Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputy Saul Gallegos, who was killed in the line of duty back in June of 2003, shot in Manson while stopping a man suspected of driving with a suspended license.

Gallegos was appointed Tuesday by Gov. Jay Inslee to serve on the Office of Independent Investigations, a newly created department that investigates police use of force. The office springs from House Bill 1267, passed last spring as part of a series of police reform bills approved by the Legislature and signed by the Governor.

Gallegos is an immigration services coordinator living in Leavenworth, and one of four representatives of the general public appointed to the board, which also includes prosecutors, police representatives and tribal members.