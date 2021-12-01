“Santa Stars” Program

The annual “Santa Stars” program from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is happening once again, it’s a program that serves underprivileged kids and kids in need, sometimes kids with medical needs. Chelan County Chief of Special Operations Chris Foreman says it’s a region-wide program:

In the program, kids are given $100 gift cards, and are taken to stores to get whatever they want; Foreman says often times, the kids buy for others in their family. They’re looking for donations of any amount for the cards, and there are a few places you can bring your donations to:

Many law enforcement and fire agencies participate, including Chelan Fire and Rescue, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and the state fish and wildlife department; the city of Chelan has the annual “Shop with a Cop” program.