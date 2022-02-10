RV Park Rate Increases Approved

The Chelan City Council approved rate hikes for the city’s RV park Tuesday night. The new rates will go into effect next year, in 2023, which will take the nightly rate from its current base rate of 61 dollars to 84 dollars, and 90 dollars in 2024. Chelan Mayor Bob Goedde says the rate hike makes business sense:

An opinion shared by Councilmember Erin McArdle:

The RV park contributes around 40 thousand dollars a year in three percent lodging taxes, money which goes toward park maintenance as well as maintenance of the RV park.