Rocky Reach Discovery Center Opens

Wednesday was a day a lot of people have been waiting for: the re-opening of what used to be called the Rocky Reach Dam Visitor Center. Now it’s called the Discovery Center, and it opened at noon Wednesday. It’s undergone almost two years of renovation work, according to Chelan County PUD Outreach Education Specialist Bob Bauer:

There are a lot of new exhibits to see, according to the PUD’s Visitor Services Manager Debbie Gallaher:

Bauer suggests to spend at least an hour and a half exploring the Discovery Center, which will be open Tuesday thru Saturday year-round – and that’s a change from when they used to close in the fall. But Bauer says everyone is welcome to just stop by – except for one special day:

That number again is 663-7522. Hours for the Discovery Center are Tuesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.