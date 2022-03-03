Rock Slope Work On 971 Starts Monday

If you drive the South Lakeshore Road just east of the Lake Chelan State Park, be prepared to use a detour starting Monday. The State Department of Transportation will be starting a rock slope stabilization project that will close about a mile and a half of 971 for more than a month. Project Manager Jeff Deal says crews will be working on five rock slopes:

As for the road closure details, here’s the DOT’s Lauren Loebsack:

And as mentioned, once they’re done with 971, they’ll move on to another rock slope project on 97A south of Entiat; we’ll fill you in on that when the time gets closer.