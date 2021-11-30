Road Work This Week

Work continues on the Slide Ridge project along South Lakeshore Road, although one aspect of the project is getting closer to completion, according to Chelan County Public Information Officer Jill Fitzsimmons:

Fitzsimmons says the entire project won’t be competed until spring.

Elsewhere, county crews will be at work. In the Manson area, crews will be doing shoulder stabilization work and ditching. Both require one lane, flagger-controlled traffic in the work zones. Motorists should plan for minor delays if they come upon the county crew working. The crew also will be brushing on South Lakeshore Road (minor delays) and doing snow and ice control as needed.

In the Entiat district, Crews will be removing hazardous trees and brushing on Entiat River Road.