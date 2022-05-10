Road Work In Manson This Week

If you’re in Manson, be prepared for plenty of road work this week, in preparation for the Apple Blossom Parade. Crews will be crack sealing in the Manson area as weather allows, so watch for one-lane, flagger-controlled traffic in the work zone. They’ll also be repairing potholes, brush cutting and completing a shoulder stabilization project in the Manson area, both of which will require one-lane, flagger-controlled traffic in the work zones. Plan for minor delays in these areas as well.

On Wednesday, crews will be working throughout the day in downtown Manson, brooming and washing the street and sidewalks on Wapato Way, impacting parking from Wapato Point Parkway to the fire station. Motorists are asked not to park in that area from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. In addition, one-lane, flagger-controlled traffic will cause minor traffic delays during this time.

The county’s Traffic Safety crew then will be striping downtown Manson beginning at 9 p.m. Wednesday night. Vehicles need to be off the roadway from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. so the crew can work.

And Saturday is parade day and the fun run; Wapato Way will be closed from Quetilquasoon Road to Pedoi Street from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.