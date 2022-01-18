Riverwalk Park Pilot House Almost Damaged

Some neer-do-wells causing trouble in Riverwalk Park; sometime over the weekend, a picnic table that was bolted down at the park was somehow pulled out of the concrete and thrown into the area of the historic Lady of the Lake wheelhouse. Sue Kraus is a member of the Chelan Museum board, she and her husband went to the park yesterday to see what happened:

So fortunately, no damage, and Kraus is happy:

The Chelan County PUD, which manages the park, has filed a report with Rivercom; also video from Kelly’s Ace Hardware was sent in conjunction with the report. According to the Lake Chelan Boat Company, the pilot house was on the Lady of the Lake that was used from the mid 1940s until late in the 1990s. It was donated to the Lake Chelan Historical Society, which created the display in Riverwalk Park.