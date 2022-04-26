Retirement For Echo Ridge Groomer

There’s a party at Stormy Mountain Brewing tonight at 6:30 to honor and say goodbye to Wayne Machus. Wayne’s been the groomer at Echo Ridge for 30 years, and he’s retiring and moving to Wisconsin. We asked Wayne how he got into grooming up at Echo Ridge, he says it fit right in with what he was doing at the Forest Service:

For 30 years, Wayne has been grooming Echo Ridge, working at nights in the cold making the trails, and he says it’s not all fun and games:

So after 30 years, the job of grooming falls to Hector Rodriguez, and Wayne is moving on. But first, there’s the party tonight at Stormy Mountain, and Wayne is looking forward to it:

And as for what’s next for Wayne:

So tonight is the night to say thanks to Wayne and wish him well in his new life, 6:30 tonight at Stormy Mountain Brewing.