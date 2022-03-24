Realtor Council Scholarships

The Lake Chelan Realtor Council has expanded its annual scholarship awards. In addition to graduating seniors from Chelan and Manson high schools, the council has added scholarships to the combined pool of seniors from Brewster, Bridgeport and Pateros high schools, and a student of Wenatchee Valley College. Cora Nordby is the Realtor Council’s scholarship chairperson; she says the added scholarships came from their “Fun Night” at Sorrento’s last November:

And with expanding to different areas, the scope of the scholarships have changed:

The scholarships will consist of two seniors from both Chelan and Manson high schools receiving 5-thousand dollar scholarships; one senior from the pool of seniors from Brewster, Bridgeport and Pateros high schools receiving a one thousand dollar scholarship, and another thousand dollar scholarship going toward a student of Wenatchee Valley College.

Details on how to apply are available at the schools, or by contacting Cora Nordby, her email is cora-at-windermere-dot-com. The application deadline is May 2nd.