“Raising The Roof” At KOZI

What a day it was here on our roof yesterday, as we were out to raise the roof on the Community Center at Lake Chelan. We pitched our KOZI tent right on the edge of our roof, and another tent for Jeff Conwell to sleep in until we reached our goal. Fortunately for Jeff, he was able to sleep at home last night, because you folks came through:

It was like that all morning, from the two dollar donation to the four and five figure contributions. The 300-thousand dollar goal was raised to 350-thousand; and right before noon . . .

All that will go toward raising the roof on the Center; and there are still ways to donate: you can go to sevenacresfoundation-dot-org, or ccatlakechelan-dot-org to find out more. But a big thank you from all us to all of you.