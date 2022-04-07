Quiet Period For Local Law Enforcement

From a law enforcement standpoint, things in the Chelan Valley are looking pretty quiet, accoding to Sheriff’s Sergeant Scott Lawrence, but there is something to be aware of as the season changes:

Meanwhile, Lawrence says planning continues for the Marine Patrol this summer:

And one thing coming up for deputies is a training session on the water, refreshing the skills they’ll need to handle Marine Patrol:

Lawrence says there weren’t many calls from this area during Monday’s wind event, the worst incident being the semi rollover on McNeil Canyon road.