PUSH TO RENAME HIGHWAY 97 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY

THE CAMPAIGN TO RENAME DOUGLAS COUNTY’S HIGHWAY 97 IN HONOR OF WORLD WAR ll VETERANS IS LOOKING FOR YOUR LETTERS OF SUPPORT. EAST WENATCHEE RESIDENT, DAVID SCHWAB IS SPEARHEADING THE EFFORT. SCHWAB IS A MEMBER OF THE VETERANS OF FOREIGN WARS POST 3617, AND AMERICAN LEGION POST 10. SEVERAL OF SCHWAB’S RELATIVES SERVED IN WWII INCLUDING 4 UNCLES AND HIS FATHER-IN-LAW, THREE OF THOSE FAMILY MEMBERS WERE CAPTURED AND SPENT TIME AS PRISONERS OF WAR.

SCHWAB HAS BEEN SUCCESSFUL OBTAINING SUPPORT FROM DOUGLAS COUNTY MUNICIPALITIES, AND AFTER HE HAS OBTAINED SUPPORT FROM THE PUBLIC, HE WILL SUBMIT THEM TO THE STATE TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION, WHO HAVE ALREADY APPROVED A SIMILAR EFFORT IN KLICKITAT COUNTY. IF YOU’D LIKE TO SUBMIT A LETTER OF SUPPORT, email Schwab at davidschwab1946@charter.net or by mail at 818 N. Ladd Ave., East Wenatchee, WA 98802.