Pursuit At Eastmont School

More safety incidents at Eastmont Schools: Tuesday morning, two male juveniles who are both currently expelled from the Eastmont School District entered Eastmont Junior High. East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson says the males were wearing blue bandannas and ran past staff who was attempting to stop them. Police responded to the school and a foot pursuit through the neighborhood north of Eastmont Junior High took place. During this time Eastmont Junior High was placed on lockdown.

After about 30 minutes, both juvenile males were taken into custody. Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered at least one of the males was armed with a knife designed to be worn on the hand with a metal knuckle grip. The blade on the knife is serrated and the blade is approximately 3 ½ inches in length. Witnesses observed the male discard this knife during the foot pursuit. The knife has been recovered.

Both juvenile males were booked into the Chelan County Juvenile Detention Center. Their charges include First Degree and Second Degree Burglary, resisting arrest, and Third Degree Attempted Assault.

Last week, East Wenatchee Police said they would have what they called “a significantly increased presence” at the schools through the end of the school year, that a reaction to the school shooting in Texas; it also came after last Monday’s arrest of an Eastmont Junior High student after allegedly making social media threats to cause harm at the school.